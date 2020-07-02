|Friday, July 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
|10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast
|1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Samsung
|3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kiwoom at KT
|RUGBY
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Dunedin
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1 ---
|Saturday, July 4
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
|11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|HORSE RACING
|1 2p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — TBA
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA ---
|Sunday, July 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
|3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton ---
|Monday, July 6
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: TBD
|1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham ---
|Tuesday, July 7
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines or Sideline Cancer, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Heartfire or Men of Mackey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.