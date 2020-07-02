Friday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Samsung

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Kiwoom at KT

RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Dunedin

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1

5 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1 ---

Saturday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

11 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BOXING
8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
1 2p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA ---

Sunday, July 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton ---

Monday, July 6
BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: TBD

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham ---

Tuesday, July 7
BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines or Sideline Cancer, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Heartfire or Men of Mackey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal ---

Tags