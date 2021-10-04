|Tuesday, October 5
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
|7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston (StatCast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC ---
|Wednesday, October 6
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Wild Card: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain ---
