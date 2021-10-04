Tuesday, October 5
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC ---

Wednesday, October 6
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Wild Card: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain ---

Trending Video