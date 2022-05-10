|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, May 11
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
|11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh
|12:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
|1:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
|4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
|6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh
|2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome
|2:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Chicago ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.