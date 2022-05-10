Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco

6 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome

2:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Chicago ---

