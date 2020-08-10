Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kia at LG

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — Doosan at Samsung

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto

6 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

12 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Tags