|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, August 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kia at LG
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
|MLB BASEBALL
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)
|12 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.