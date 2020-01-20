|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Butler at Villanova
ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Kansas
ESPNEWS — Wichita State at South Florida
ESPNU — Illinois at Purdue
FS1 — Maryland at Northwestern
SECN — Florida at Louisiana State
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph's
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Missouri
FS1 — St. John's at Marquette
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
ESPNU — Air Force at Utah State
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Clippers at Dallas
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|2 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---
