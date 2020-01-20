Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Villanova

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Kansas State at Kansas

ESPNEWS — Wichita State at South Florida

ESPNU — Illinois at Purdue

FS1 — Maryland at Northwestern

SECN — Florida at Louisiana State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph's

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Missouri

FS1 — St. John's at Marquette

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

ESPNU — Air Force at Utah State

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)

6 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

Tags