|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, November 27
|BIATHLON
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
|11 a.m.
FS2 — St. Peter's at Providence
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NJIT at St. John's
|5 p.m.
FS2 — SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton
|6 p.m.
BTN — Marshall at Indiana
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS2 — N. Illinois at Marquette
PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Arizona
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
CBSSN — Houston at UConn
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Navy at Temple
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor
SECN — Florida St. at Florida (Command Center)
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBS — Alabama at Auburn
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Marshall
ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
|2:45 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU
ESPNU — Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
|7p.m.
FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Colorado St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at South Carolina
FS1 — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
|11a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|1030 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Brooklyn
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Vegas
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
|11:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif. ---
|Sunday, November 28
|BIATHLON
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
SECN — Troy at Florida
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
SECN — Penn at Arkansas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at California
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Troy at Duke
BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Colorado
SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Alabama
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Richmond at Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Final Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LUGE
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Capital City
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tennessee at New England, Atlanta at Jacksonville, NY Jets at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Indianpolis, Carolina at Miami, Philadelphia at NY Giants
|3:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Denver
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Green Bay, Minnesota at San Francisco
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped)
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif.
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped) ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.