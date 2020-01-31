|Saturday, February 1
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif.
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|12:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)
|BOWLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.
|BOXING
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men's Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men's Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China
|CHL HOCKEY
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Red Deer at Calgary
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
FOX — Xavier at Seton Hall
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Bryant at St. Francis
ESPN — Indiana at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Louisiana State
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
|12 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Memphis
FOX — Michigan State at Wisconsin
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia
ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi State
FS1 — Providence at Butler
|2 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas
ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor
ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida
PAC-12N — Oregon state at California
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
NBCSN — Fordham at Dayton
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
CBSSN — East Carolina at Temple
ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at St. Joseph's
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson
ESPN — Duke at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Bradley at Loyola Chicago
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|9p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State
ESPN2 — St. Mary's at Brigham Young
ESPNU — Nevada (Reno) at Boise State
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Southern California
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington
|COLLEGE LACROSSE
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Colgate at North Carolina
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Air Force at Duke
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
NBC — ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Boston
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — The NFL Honors: From Miami
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Winnipeg
|RUGBY
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 1 (taped)
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 1 (taped)
|SKIING
|4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
|11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Garmisch, Germany (taped)
|SNOWBOARDING
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
|11:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
|2:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif.
|4:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey
|8:55 a.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas
|TENNIS
|2:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia
|4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|7 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia ---
|Sunday, February 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
|12 p.m.
CBS — Georgetown vs. St. John's, New York
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
CBSSN — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPNU — South Florida at Connecticut
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington
ESPN — Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville
ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Minnesota
SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State
|4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Maryland
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Georgia
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|LUGE
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — New Orleans at Houston
|NFL FOOTBALL
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington
|RODEO
|11 a.m.
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped)
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped)
|RUGBY
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped)
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)
|SNOWBOARDING
|2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham
|10:50 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese
|TENNIS
|2:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia
|7 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.