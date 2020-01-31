Saturday, February 1
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
12:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)

BOWLING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.

BOXING
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss.

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men's Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men's Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China

CHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Red Deer at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

FOX — Xavier at Seton Hall

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Bryant at St. Francis

ESPN — Indiana at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Louisiana State

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

12 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Memphis

FOX — Michigan State at Wisconsin

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina State

ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia

ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi State

FS1 — Providence at Butler

2 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas

ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor

ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon state at California

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

NBCSN — Fordham at Dayton

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

CBSSN — East Carolina at Temple

ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at St. Joseph's

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Bradley at Loyola Chicago

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

9p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State

ESPN2 — St. Mary's at Brigham Young

ESPNU — Nevada (Reno) at Boise State

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern California

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington

COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m.

ACCN — Colgate at North Carolina

1 p.m.

ACCN — Air Force at Duke

FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.

NBC — ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — The NFL Honors: From Miami

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

RUGBY
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 1 (taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 1 (taped)

SKIING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Garmisch, Germany (taped)

SNOWBOARDING
10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

2:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif.

4:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey

8:55 a.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas

TENNIS
2:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia

5 a.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped)

10 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia ---

Sunday, February 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

12 p.m.

CBS — Georgetown vs. St. John's, New York

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

CBSSN — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPNU — South Florida at Connecticut

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington

ESPN — Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville

ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Minnesota

SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Maryland

3 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Georgia

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State

COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBC — ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped)

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

LUGE
4 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami

NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington

RODEO
11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped)

RUGBY
1 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped)

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)

SNOWBOARDING
2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese

TENNIS
2:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped)

