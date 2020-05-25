Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 26
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at Doosan

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen ---

