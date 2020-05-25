|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, May 26
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — SK at Doosan
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen ---
