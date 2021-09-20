Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.