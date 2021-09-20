|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 21
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan
|7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
|9 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at San Diego
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, Round of 16 1st Leg, Paramaribo, Suriname
|7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Forge vs. Independiente, Round of 16 1st Leg, Hamilton, Ontario
|9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cincinnati
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds
|1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds ---
