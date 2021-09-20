Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 21
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, Round of 16 1st Leg, Paramaribo, Suriname

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Forge vs. Independiente, Round of 16 1st Leg, Hamilton, Ontario

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF World Cup: Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cincinnati

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds ---

