|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, September 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
|CYCLING
|5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at KT
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia
|6 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|8:30 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford
|3 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
