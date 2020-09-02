Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi

CYCLING
5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at KT

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY
8:30 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford

3 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

