|Saturday, May 7
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton
|AUTO RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|11:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — W Series: Race 1, Miami
|2:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
|6:30 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State
|4:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Notre Dame
ESPNU — America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt.
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington
|7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|10:30 a.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
|12:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
|2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|11 a.m.
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Game 1) OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1) (12:30 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Houston
|6 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3
|3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
|8:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
|USFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at New York
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas ---
|Sunday, May 8
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy
|9:35 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2, Miami
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy
|1 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.
|COLLEGE SOFTALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama
|1:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
|COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|10:30 a.m.
NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4
|7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4
|6 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
|9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|1 2p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
|1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
|11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|87p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas ---
