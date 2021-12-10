Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 11
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON
10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

BOXING
8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta

11 a.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech

FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown

FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence

1:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Marquette

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Kansas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.

FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler

3:30 p.m.

SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee

4 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Illinois

NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis

PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah

415 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan

SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston

7 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at North Carolina

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier

SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.

3 p.m.

ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
11 p.m. 

ESPNU — Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo.

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Toronto

NLL LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado

RUGBY
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBARDING
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo.

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina

8:48 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City

12:48 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---

Sunday, December 12
AHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Merrimack at Indiana

ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.

FS1 — Colgate at St. John's

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton

2 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina

PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.

SECN — New Orleans at Auburn

4 p.m.

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico

RUGBY
1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter MilanSPEED SKATING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---

