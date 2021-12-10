|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, December 11
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|BIATHLON
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta
|11 a.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech
FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown
FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla.
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Marquette
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.
|2:15 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Kansas
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee
|4 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Illinois
NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis
PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah
|415 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan
SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier
SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
|3 p.m.
ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
|2 p.m.
CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
|7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Toronto
|NLL LACROSSE
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado
|RUGBY
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped)
|SKIING/SNOWBARDING
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo.
|4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina
|8:48 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City
|12:48 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---
|Sunday, December 12
|AHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|BIATHLON
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.
FS1 — Colgate at St. John's
|1 p.m.
BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton
|2 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina
PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.
SECN — New Orleans at Auburn
|4 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
|6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico
|RUGBY
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|12 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo
|1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter MilanSPEED SKATING
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---
