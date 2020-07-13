|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, July 14
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, Championship, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kiwoom
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — NC at Kiwoom
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Chicago, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin ---
