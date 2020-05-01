Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 2
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 2

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

7 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals/Semifinal

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLB The Show: Players League, Semifinal ---

Sunday, May 3
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

ESPN — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix

12 p.m.

ESPN — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix

FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway

FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3 ---

