|Saturday, May 2
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 2
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|7 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals/Semifinal
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLB The Show: Players League, Semifinal ---
|Sunday, May 3
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
ESPN — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix
|12 p.m.
ESPN — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix
FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3 ---
