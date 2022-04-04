Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Clemson

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Phoenix

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: Long Island at Delaware, Quarterfinal

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Santa Cruz at South Bay, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---

