|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, July 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Carlton
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
|11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|1:15 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis.
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
|9 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Lotte
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — NC at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington
|1 a.m. Sunday
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton
|7 p.m.
FOX — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
|10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2 ---
|Sunday, July 12
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Carlton
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
|11 a.m.
FOX — NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|5 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
|9 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at LG
|RODEO
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton
|8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
|10 a.m.
ESPN — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Parma
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. Utah, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulfur Springs, W.V.
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulfur Springs, W.V.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulfur Springs, W.V. ---
