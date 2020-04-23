|Friday, April 24
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3
ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3
NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 ---
|Saturday, April 25
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race: All-Star Series
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|NFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 ---
|Sunday, April 26
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
