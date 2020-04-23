Friday, April 24
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 ---

Saturday, April 25
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race: All-Star Series

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 ---

Sunday, April 26
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---

