|Thursday, April 28
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Lafayette at Virginia
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Johns Hopkins at Penn St.
|7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Landshut, Germany
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Landshut, Germany
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Arlington, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Tampa Bay
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR Arizona at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Minnesota
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group A, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds ---
