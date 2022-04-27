Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 28
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Lafayette at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Penn St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Landshut, Germany

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Landshut, Germany

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR Arizona at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Minnesota

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group A, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds ---

