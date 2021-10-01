Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 2
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Texas at TCU

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo

ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Stanford

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

CBSSN — UCF at Navy

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

SECN — Troy at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

5 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at UAB

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Penn St.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at LSU

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia

FISHING
7a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington

6 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

RUGBY
11 p.m. 

NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

8:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals ---

Sunday, October 3
AUTO RACING
11a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington

CYCLING
8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)

FUTSAL
9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at New England

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

TENNIS
8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3

2 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3 ---

