|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, October 2
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Texas at TCU
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo
ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
ESPNU — Memphis at Temple
FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Stanford
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
CBSSN — UCF at Navy
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.
SECN — Troy at South Carolina
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
|4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at UAB
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Penn St.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at LSU
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia
|FISHING
|7a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
|3 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington
|6 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
|RUGBY
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped)
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
|8:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinals
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals ---
|Sunday, October 3
|AUTO RACING
|11a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
|6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
|2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn
|3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington
|CYCLING
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)
|FUTSAL
|9:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania
|11:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at New England
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
|1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
|TENNIS
|8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
|5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3
|2 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3 ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.