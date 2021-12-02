Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 3
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois

FS1 — Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, Elmont, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA

7 p.m.

ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

11 p.m. 

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Oman vs Qatar, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Syria vs. Tunisia, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

SWIMMING
8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals

9 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Semifinal

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals ---

Tags

Trending Video