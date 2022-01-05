Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois

ESPNEWS — UT-Martin at Tennessee St.

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Vermont

FS1 — Ohio St. at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at North Texas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington St. at Colorado

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UTEP

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), La Porte, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), La Porte, Ind.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Boston

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus

SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.

USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, Milwaukee

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals ---

