|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois
ESPNEWS — UT-Martin at Tennessee St.
ESPNU — New Hampshire at Vermont
FS1 — Ohio St. at Indiana
|6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at North Texas
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. at Colorado
FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UTEP
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at California
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
|5:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short, Nashville, Tenn.
|7:30 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short, Nashville, Tenn.
|GOLF
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), La Porte, Ind.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), La Porte, Ind.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at New York
|9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Boston
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan
|1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus
|SPEED SKATING
|6 p.m.
USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, Milwaukee
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals ---
