Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 19
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped)

11 a.m.

NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

6 p.m.

SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at California

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets

9 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2

7:30

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY
19 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

TENNIS
3 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds ---

