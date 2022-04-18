|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, April 19
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|7 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped)
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
|6 p.m.
SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at California
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets
|9 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2
|7:30
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|19 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds ---
