Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan

ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi

FS1 — Butler at UConn

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.

ESPN — Duke at Florida St.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

