|Tuesday, January 18
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia
|6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Miami
BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi
FS1 — Butler at UConn
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.
ESPN — Duke at Florida St.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at New York
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at Golden State
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia ---
