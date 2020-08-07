Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

7 a.m.

FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis.

12 p.m.

FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

2 p.m.

FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING
7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — KT at Hanwha

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

7 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

RUGBY
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2

7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Sunday, August 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

3 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong

AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia

8:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

2 p.m.

FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

GOLF
9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

12 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE
11:30 a.M.

NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

TENNIS
12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Tags