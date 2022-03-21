Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, March 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier, Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. NY Yankees, Dunedin, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds ---

