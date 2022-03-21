|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, March 22
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, Quarterfinal
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier, Quarterfinal
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at New York
|9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Denver
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. NY Yankees, Dunedin, Fla.
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds ---
