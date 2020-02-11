|Wednesday, February 12
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Xavier at Butler
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
|6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist
ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at St. John's
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson
|GOLF
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana
|9 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Montreal at Boston
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
|2 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.