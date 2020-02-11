Wednesday, February 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Butler

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist

ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at St. John's

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson

4 p.m.

ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson

GOLF
8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Montreal at Boston

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

Tags