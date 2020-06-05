Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 6
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas

BOWLING
6 p.m.

FOX — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla.

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Kiwoom

11:55 p.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — LG at Kiwoom

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY
2:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund

8:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save ---

Sunday, June 7
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

RODEO
11:30 a.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin

10:50 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save --

Monday, June 8
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA ---

Tuesday, June 9
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---

Wednesday, June 10
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — MLB Draft: Round 1

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---

