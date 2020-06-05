|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, June 6
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas
|7 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas
|BOWLING
|6 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kiwoom
|11:55 p.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG at Kiwoom
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Canberra
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen
FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig
|11:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund
|8:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save ---
|Sunday, June 7
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
|2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|RODEO
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin
|10:50 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save --
|Monday, June 8
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA ---
|Tuesday, June 9
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---
|Wednesday, June 10
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Round 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---
