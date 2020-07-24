|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, July 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|BOXING
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Top Rank: Joe Joyce vs. Michael Wallisch (Heavyweights), London (taped)
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Samsung at Kia
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG at Doosan
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
|3 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|6 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
|Sunday, July 26
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Doosan
|LACROSSE
|1 p.m.
ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Washington
|3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
|9 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham
|10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
