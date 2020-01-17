Saturday, January 18
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Santiago, Chile (taped)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Santiago E-Prix, Santiago, Chile (taped)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif.

BOXING
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Men's Super Welterweight), Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Eleider Álvarez vs. Michael Seals (Men's Light Heavyweight), Veronaa, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Ohio State at Penn State

FOX — Seton Hall at St. John's

FS1 — Connecticut at Villanova

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Miami

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Florida

1 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Maryland

ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas State

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Arizona

NBCSN — Richmond at George Mason

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

2:45 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington

3 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Mary's College at Pepperdine

ESPN — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

NBCSN — George Washington at Massachusetts

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

5 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Bradley

ESPNU — South Florida at Central Florida

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Mississippi

ESPNU — Temple at Southern Methodist

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Brigham Young at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Utah State at Boise State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Duquesne at St. Joseph's

7 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE WRESTLING
1:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Mayakoba, Mexico

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Championship, Springfield, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.

CBSSN — The Polynesian Bowl: Team Mauka vs. Team Makai, Halawa, Hawaii

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 246 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Clippers at New Orleans

5 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Toronto

RUGBY
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton (taped)

SKIING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen Switzerland (taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Chelsea at Newcastle United

455 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Morelia at Monterrey

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn.

TENNIS
1:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final ---

Sunday, January 19
BIATHLON
6 p.m.

NCBSN — IBU World Cup: Men's 12.5km Pursuit, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
9 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)

BOWLING
12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Illinois State

5 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPNU — California at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Clemson

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Louisville at North Carolina

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia

SECN — Kentucky at Louisiana State

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN2 — Central Florida at South Florida

NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at La Salle

PAC-12N — California at Oregon

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Fordham at George Mason

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

PAC-12N — California at Oregon

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan State

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Penn State

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass.

LUGE
5 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)

NBAGL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Capital City at Westchester

NFL FOOTBALL
2:05 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City

5:40 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Manchester, N.H. (taped)

RUGBY
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Racing 92 (taped)

SKIING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen, Switzerland (taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Parallel, Sestriere, Italy (taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia

2 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

