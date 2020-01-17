|Saturday, January 18
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Santiago, Chile (taped)
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Santiago E-Prix, Santiago, Chile (taped)
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif.
|BOXING
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Men's Super Welterweight), Philadelphia
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Eleider Álvarez vs. Michael Seals (Men's Light Heavyweight), Veronaa, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma State
ESPNU — Ohio State at Penn State
FOX — Seton Hall at St. John's
FS1 — Connecticut at Villanova
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at Rhode Island
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Miami
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Florida
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPN — Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Maryland
ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas State
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Arizona
NBCSN — Richmond at George Mason
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
|2:45 p.m.
CBS — Oregon at Washington
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Mary's College at Pepperdine
ESPN — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
NBCSN — George Washington at Massachusetts
|4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)
ESPN — Louisville at Duke
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Bradley
ESPNU — South Florida at Central Florida
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California
|6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State
ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Mississippi
ESPNU — Temple at Southern Methodist
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi State
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona State
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Brigham Young at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Utah State at Boise State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Duquesne at St. Joseph's
|7 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|1:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Mayakoba, Mexico
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif.
NBC — LPGA Tour: LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Championship, Springfield, Mo.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — The Polynesian Bowl: Team Mauka vs. Team Makai, Halawa, Hawaii
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 246 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Clippers at New Orleans
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Brooklyn
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Houston
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Toronto
|RUGBY
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton (taped)
|SKIING
|4 p.m.
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen Switzerland (taped)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal
|11:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Chelsea at Newcastle United
|455 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Morelia at Monterrey
|5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
|SWIMMING
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn.
|TENNIS
|1:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final ---
|Sunday, January 19
|BIATHLON
|6 p.m.
NCBSN — IBU World Cup: Men's 12.5km Pursuit, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham
|12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Illinois State
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — East Carolina at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Clemson
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Louisville at North Carolina
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia
SECN — Kentucky at Louisiana State
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
ESPN2 — Central Florida at South Florida
NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at La Salle
PAC-12N — California at Oregon
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Fordham at George Mason
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
PAC-12N — California at Oregon
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan State
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Penn State
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.
|2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass.
|LUGE
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Capital City at Westchester
|NFL FOOTBALL
|2:05 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City
|5:40 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Manchester, N.H. (taped)
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Racing 92 (taped)
|SKIING
|4 p.m.
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen, Switzerland (taped)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Parallel, Sestriere, Italy (taped)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
|10:50 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia
|2 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.