Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind.

6 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow

BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Illinois

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA

6 p.m.

ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.

CYCLING
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped)

FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF
3:45 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)

HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at Cleveland

5 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee

9 p.m.

NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle

PARALYMPICS
2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

6 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING
11 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut ---

Sunday, August 29
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow

CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at NC State

12:30 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11a.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
12p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

3 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas

3 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants

7 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta

PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo

RODEO
1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle

SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING
11 a.m.

CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy ---

Tags

Trending Video