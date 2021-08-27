|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 28
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind.
|6 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Illinois
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA
|6 p.m.
ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska
|6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
|CYCLING
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped)
|FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
|GOLF
|3:45 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|4 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta
|6 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at Cleveland
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami
|8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo
|6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle
|PARALYMPICS
|2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
|6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC
|SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
|SWIMMING
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut ---
|Sunday, August 29
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
|12:30 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|11a.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas
|3 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco
|5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants
|7 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta
|PARALYMPICS
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
|2 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle
|SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.
|SWIMMING
|11 a.m.
CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy ---
