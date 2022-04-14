|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, April 15
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE:
|11 a.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
|5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.