Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 21
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.

NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3

8 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals ---

