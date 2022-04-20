|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, April 21
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|8 p.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at LSU
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals ---
