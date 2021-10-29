|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, October 30
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
|9 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
|CURLING
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals ---
|Sunday, October 31
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
|2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
|CURLING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston
|3:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
|4:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia ---
