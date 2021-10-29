Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 30
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Texas at Baylor

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo

ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane

ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson

ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

FOX — Colorado at Oregon

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Utah

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CURLING
12 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville

6 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose

RUGBY
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals ---

Sunday, October 31
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

CURLING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle

RUGBY
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia ---

Tags

Trending Video