Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 3:31 pm
Clinton, Iowa
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
William F. Schwartz age 45 of Clinton died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Clinton. Cremation rites were accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Suzanne E. Petersen age 74 of Clinton died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Eagle Point Nursing Home in Clinton. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
