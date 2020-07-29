Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 30
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Doosan at LG

LACROSSE
6 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Washington

6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

6 p.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9 p.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

3 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

6 p.m.

CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

