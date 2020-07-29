|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, July 30
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
|9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|LACROSSE
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Washington
|6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
