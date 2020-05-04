|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, May 5
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, virtual Volusia Speedway Park
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG ---
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
