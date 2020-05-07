|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, May 8
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — KIA at Samsung
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — LG at NC
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin ---
|Saturday, May 9
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 3
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|7 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races ---
|Sunday, May 10
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 4 ---
