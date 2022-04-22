|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, April 23
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
|9:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.
|3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|9 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston
|8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles
|1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.
PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
|3 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
|2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
|4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
|5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
|6 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9:30 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
|7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4
|6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit
|2 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City
|11:30 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
|USFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala. ---
|Sunday, April 24
|AHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Belleville at Toronto
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
|2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|4 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
|BOWLING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
|2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.
|COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
|6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
|8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.
|CYCLING
|9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
|8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
|12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
|4 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati
|6:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---
