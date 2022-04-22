Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 23
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

9:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

9 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City

2 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

11 a.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

6 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9:30 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington

3 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

2 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

6 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell

6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Sunday, April 24
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Belleville at Toronto

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

BOWLING
11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
7 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.

CYCLING
9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4

6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---

