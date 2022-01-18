Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 19
CHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Villanova

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Georgia at Auburn

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.

GOLF
1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at NY Rangers

9 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

Tags

Trending Video