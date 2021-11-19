|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, November 20
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Binghamton at UConn
|12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's
|7 p.m.
FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul
|COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
|9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
CBSSN — UMass at Army
ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
SECN — New Mexico St. at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Colorado
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
CBS — Arkansas at Alabama
CBSSN — East Carolina at Navy
ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at NC State
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Southern Cal
SECN — Florida at Missouri
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Utah
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
ESPNU — South Alabama at Tennessee
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Utah St.
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
ESPNU — Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|7 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma State at Minnesota
|CURLING
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Charlotte at Atlanta
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky.
|TENNIS
|4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
|11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal ---
|Sunday, November 21
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|11 p.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|12 p.m.
ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon St.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana
ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Roman Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|11 p.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Baylor at Maryland
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Clemson
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech
|5 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at Wake Forest
PAC-12N — Virginia at UCLA
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
|2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
|3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington
|CURLING
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France
|FISHING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at College Park
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Buffalo, Baltimore at Chicago, Houston at Tennessee, Miami at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland, Green Bay at Minnesota, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Washington at Carolina, San Francisco at Jacksonville
|3:05 p.m.
CBS —Cincinnati at Las Vegas
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Kansas City, Arizona at Seattle
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Carolina at Santurce
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round
|TENNIS
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final ---
