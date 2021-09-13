Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 14
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Second Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nebraska at Stanford

FUTSAL
12 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Group F, Klaipeda, Lithuania

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Athletico at Santos FC, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta ---

