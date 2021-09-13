|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 14
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Second Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nebraska at Stanford
|FUTSAL
|12 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Group F, Klaipeda, Lithuania
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal
|7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Athletico at Santos FC, Quarterfinal
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta ---
