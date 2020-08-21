Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

BOXING
7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

FISHING
7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at KT

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Lotte at Samsung

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland

5 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City

8 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

5 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Sunday, August 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

4 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

FISHING
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF
2 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Samsung

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at San Diego

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)

RODEO
12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---

