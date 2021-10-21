|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 22
|AUTO RACING
|11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah
|8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
|FIGURE SKATING
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
|GYMNASTICS
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Berkeley Prep (Fla.) at Newman (La.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals ---
