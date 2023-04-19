Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal vs. Loyola Marymount, Los Angeles
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
5 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
10 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Boston
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2
9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, Everett, Wash.
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals
