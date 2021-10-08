Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 9
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

11 a.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

BOXING
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)

FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at BYU

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

CBS — Georgia at Auburn

CBSSN — SMU at Navy

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

3 p.m.

FOX — Penn St. at Iowa

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

SECN — North Texas at Missouri

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Nebraska

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

FOX — Utah at Southern Cal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
5 p.m.

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami

7 p.m.

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

RUGBY
3 p.m.

FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

Sunday, October 10
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

11a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Florida at LSU

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

3p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Kansas

CYCLING
11 p.m. 

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped)

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MARATHON
7 a.m.

NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3

7 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London

12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

RUGBY
9 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps

SAILING
9 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía - Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD, Game 1 ---

