Saturday, April 16
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING
12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

BOXING
6 p.m.

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.

ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets

3 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
12:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston

2 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Austin at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

USFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas ---

Sunday, April 17
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped)

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING
5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

11 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

3 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

CYCLING
8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris

FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

6  p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Miami, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Phoenix, Game 1

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Detroit

5 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B

SPEED SKATING
6 a.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)

TENNIS
4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---

