|Saturday, April 16
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE BOWLING
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
|3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.)
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston
|2 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped)
|8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Austin at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
|4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
|USFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
|VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas ---
|Sunday, April 17
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped)
|6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|BOWLING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
|1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
|3 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Miami, Game 1
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Phoenix, Game 1
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Detroit
|5 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:15 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
|3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B
|SPEED SKATING
|6 a.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)
|TENNIS
|4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---
