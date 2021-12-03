Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 4
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show

BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee

FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

FS2 — Nyack at Seton Hall

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin

12 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan

1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Providence

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Yale at Auburn

FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

CBSSN — BYU at Missouri St.

ESPNU — Penn at Temple

FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul

FS2 — Grambling St. at UConn

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

4 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit

2 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

3 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

CBS — Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.

7 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — NCAA College Cup: Clemson at Oregon St., Quarterfinal

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

11 p.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Florida

6 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Nashville

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped)

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

6:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

12:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal

SWIMMING
8 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final Match

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Semifinals, Doubles Final ---

Sunday, December 5
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Laval at Toronto

AUTO RACING
11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BIATHLON
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

BOBSLEDDING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Altenburg, Germany (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

SECN — Georgetown at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Wichita St.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fordham at St. John's

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Belmont at Louisville

FS1 — Notre Dame at UConn

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

1 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee at Virginia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

HORSE RACING
11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LUGE
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis

4 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston, Minnesota at Detroit, LA Chargers at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Miami, Arizona at Chicago

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Las Vegas, Jacksonville at LA Rams

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Seattle, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal

SPEED SKATING
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final

9 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Final, Madrid

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds ---

