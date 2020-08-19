|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, August 20
|FISHING
|7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom
|9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
|12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped)
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kia
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — KT at Hanwha
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
|5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota
|7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
|3 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
