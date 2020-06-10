|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at NC
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — KT at Samsung
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5
MLBN — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5
|RUGBY
|3 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
|TRACK AND FIELD
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway ---
