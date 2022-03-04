Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, March 5
AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — SLAC vs. DUC Dakar, Diamniadio, Senegal

AUTO RACING
11:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 9, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville

FOX — Villanova at Butler

11:30 am.

USA — Davidson at Dayton

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Syracuse

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN — Indiana at Purdue

ESPN2 — NC State at Florida St.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

FOX — Seton Hall at Creighton

USA — Rhode Island at St. Joseph's

2 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

3 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington St.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

4 p.m.

FOX — DePaul at UConn

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke (Alternate Broadcast)

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

6 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Marquette

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at New Mexico

11:30 p.m. 

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Lincoln, Neb.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Lincoln, Neb.

FISHING
7 a.m.

FOX — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING
3p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST Saturday: Triple Crown Prep

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at NY Islanders

2 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.

USA — Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting)

9:30 p.m.

NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Qualifying) (Taped)

11:05 p.m. (Monday)

USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Standing)

RUGBY
7 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership: Newcastle at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Semifinals ---

Sunday, March 6
AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 a.m.

NBATV — REG (Rwanda) vs. AS Salé (Morocco), Senegal

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — US Monastir (Tunisia) vs. CFV - Beira (Mozambique), Senegal

AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Iowa at Chicago

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Qatar, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — GT America: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Mantova, Italy (Taped)

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Mantova, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING
11 a.m.

FS1 — WSOB PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

2 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

CBS — Houston at Memphis

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPNU — UCF at Tulsa

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal Game 3 (If Necessary)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Ice Hockey Selection Special

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at Jacksonville

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana Tech at LSU

2 p.m.

SECN — UMKC at Arkansas

COLLEGE WRESTLING
3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Lincoln, Neb.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, Charlottesville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Boston

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Cleveland

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at LA Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

PARALYMPICS
11 a.m.

NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (20km Race) (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Vision Impaired) (Taped)

11:35 a.m. (Monday)

USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Finals) (Taped)

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Taped)

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Global Cup, Championship Round, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic FC at Livingston

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Juventus

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Birmingham City at Arsenal

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Final ---

Tags

Trending Video