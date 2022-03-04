|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, March 5
|AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — SLAC vs. DUC Dakar, Diamniadio, Senegal
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|6:30 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 9, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBS — Alabama at LSU
ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
FOX — Villanova at Butler
|11:30 am.
USA — Davidson at Dayton
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at Syracuse
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
|1 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN — Indiana at Purdue
ESPN2 — NC State at Florida St.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
FOX — Seton Hall at Creighton
USA — Rhode Island at St. Joseph's
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
|3 p.m.
CBS — Oregon at Washington St.
ESPN — Texas at Kansas
ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis
|4 p.m.
FOX — DePaul at UConn
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
|5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke (Alternate Broadcast)
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
|6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Marquette
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Utah
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at New Mexico
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.
|1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
|5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
|8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Lincoln, Neb.
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Lincoln, Neb.
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FOX — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
|10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|HORSE RACING
|3p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST Saturday: Triple Crown Prep
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis
|NHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at NY Islanders
|2 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
|PARALYMPICS
|8 p.m.
USA — Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting)
|9:30 p.m.
NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)
USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Qualifying) (Taped)
|11:05 p.m. (Monday)
USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea)
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Standing)
|RUGBY
|7 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership: Newcastle at Harlequins (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City
|8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Semifinals
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Semifinals ---
|Sunday, March 6
|AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|8 a.m.
NBATV — REG (Rwanda) vs. AS Salé (Morocco), Senegal
|11:30 a.m.
NBATV — US Monastir (Tunisia) vs. CFV - Beira (Mozambique), Senegal
|AHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Iowa at Chicago
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Qatar, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — GT America: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)
|11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Mantova, Italy (Taped)
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Mantova, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — WSOB PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Florida at Miami
|2 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
CBS — Houston at Memphis
ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
|11:30 a.m.
FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
ESPNU — UCF at Tulsa
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal Game 3 (If Necessary)
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NCAA Ice Hockey Selection Special
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at Jacksonville
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at North Carolina
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana Tech at LSU
|2 p.m.
SECN — UMKC at Arkansas
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Lincoln, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, Charlottesville, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Boston
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Cleveland
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at LA Clippers
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs, Indianapolis
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Minnesota
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
|PARALYMPICS
|11 a.m.
NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)
|8 p.m.
USA — Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (20km Race) (Taped)
|10:30 p.m.
USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Vision Impaired) (Taped)
|11:35 a.m. (Monday)
USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Finals) (Taped)
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
USA — Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Taped)
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Global Cup, Championship Round, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic FC at Livingston
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Juventus
|3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Birmingham City at Arsenal
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final
|4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Final ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.